NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading 0.7% Higher

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.81. 35,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 10,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

