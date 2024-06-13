Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 5.1%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 51,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 52,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market cap of C$26.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

