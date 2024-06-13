Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NMCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 47,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,650. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

