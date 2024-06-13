Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $116,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,210,045.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,037.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

