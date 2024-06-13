Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

