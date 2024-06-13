Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NAD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 35,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

