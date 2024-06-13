Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NPV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,579. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

