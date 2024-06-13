Oasys One Day Volume Hits $865,090.38 (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $130.20 million and approximately $865,090.38 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.05898944 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,002,728.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

