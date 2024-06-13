Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 7.3%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 2,152,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,234,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,055,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after buying an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.