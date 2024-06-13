Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ONB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 1,090,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,136. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

