OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 376.9% in May

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OpGen Stock Down 1.2 %

OPGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,734. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

