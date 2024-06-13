Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.20

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 105510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4523 dividend. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Orange by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

