Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Origin Materials Stock Up 20.2 %

Origin Materials stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 45,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

