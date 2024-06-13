Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

