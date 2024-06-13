Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCL opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $24.35.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
