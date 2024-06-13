Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCL opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

