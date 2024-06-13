Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

