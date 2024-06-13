Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Riker Sells 3,970 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 736,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,135. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

