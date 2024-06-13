Palestra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,272,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 7,325,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,599,205. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

