Palestra Capital Management LLC Has $134.14 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 6.7% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $134,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $203.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,002. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

