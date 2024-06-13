Palestra Capital Management LLC Has $82.37 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Palestra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,176 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 4.1% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Discover Financial Services worth $82,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.32. 1,184,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.32. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

