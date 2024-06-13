Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director John P. Key Sells 2,163 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $319.79 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.53.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.