Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Buys 20,585 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 2.4% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 298,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,672,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

