Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,457 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intevac by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Price Performance

Intevac stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 55,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.