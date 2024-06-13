Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 1.16% of Expensify worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 794,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Insider Activity at Expensify

In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and sold 926,511 shares worth $1,580,934. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expensify Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.