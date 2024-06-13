Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up about 1.3% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth $305,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 118,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.