Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $4.12 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. cut its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Domo accounts for about 1.8% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 1.11% of Domo worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Domo by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Domo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Domo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 253,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,703. The company has a market cap of $250.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

