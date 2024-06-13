Palogic Value Management L.P. Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 2.5% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,862. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

