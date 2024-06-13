Palogic Value Management L.P. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $211.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

