Palogic Value Management L.P. Lowers Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after buying an additional 427,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after buying an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 2.5 %

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 653,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,740. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

