Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,000 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Altice USA Trading Down 5.7 %

Altice USA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,686. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

