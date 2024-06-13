Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 453.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

