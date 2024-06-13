Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 453.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.