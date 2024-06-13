Pariax LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pariax LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 7.5% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,205,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,410. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

