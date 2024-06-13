Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Matthew V. Crawford Purchases 5,091 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew V. Crawford bought 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $123,151.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 869,904 shares in the company, valued at $21,042,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

