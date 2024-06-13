Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 153,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,359,000. First Solar makes up 2.6% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 948.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Down 3.0 %

FSLR stock traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,394. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.18. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.72.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

