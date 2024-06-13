Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,161. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average of $201.21.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

