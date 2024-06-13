Park West Asset Management LLC Takes $61.82 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 787,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,824,000. Kirby comprises about 6.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $224,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 90,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,162 shares of company stock worth $4,752,143. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.76. 326,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.