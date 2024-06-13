Park West Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603,314 shares during the quarter. Enovix comprises approximately 1.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Enovix worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Enovix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enovix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Down 2.5 %

Enovix stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. 4,472,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,694. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovix

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.