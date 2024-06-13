Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Buys C$12,685.00 in Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 21,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,685.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,374.75.

Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$138.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.94.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

