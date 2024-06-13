Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 9,862 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 4.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cooper Companies worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $196,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,397,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

