Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,020,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433,774. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

