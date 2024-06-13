Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 132,564 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.33% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 296,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,049. The company has a market cap of $626.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $574,678.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $245,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $245,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $1,080,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

