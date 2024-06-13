Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 73,935 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.80% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 244,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,429. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $775.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

