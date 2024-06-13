Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

AMGN traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average is $289.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.