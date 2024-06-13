Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases 51,726 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,726 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.37% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

