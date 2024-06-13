Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,647,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 634,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 533,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of GPCR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.64. 1,043,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,615. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.06. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

