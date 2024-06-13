Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $4.41 Million Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Nuvalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $18,831,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.3 %

NUVL traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 257,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.27. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

