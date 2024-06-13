Parkwood LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $594.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.46 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $618.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

