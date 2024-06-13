Parkwood LLC Cuts Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parkwood LLC owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Down 0.1 %

Primerica stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,565. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.43.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,555 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.