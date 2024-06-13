Parkwood LLC Decreases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DoorDash by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in DoorDash by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,430. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,613 shares of company stock valued at $68,171,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

