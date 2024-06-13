Parkwood LLC Grows Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after buying an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.66. 2,427,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,571. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.